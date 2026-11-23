How to pair your Bluetooth headphones to your Windows PC
There's really nothing to it.
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Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are now incredibly common, and more people than ever own a pair. But despite how long Bluetooth has been around, pairing Bluetooth headphones to a computer can still be fiddly. Microsoft hasn't helped, either, with Windows 11's Bluetooth stability a constant bugbear, too, making things even worse — but more on that later.
On paper, connecting headphones to a Windows 11 computer is relatively straightforward. The simplest way is to click the speaker icon in the bottom-right of the taskbar to open the quick settings panel, click the arrow next to the Bluetooth icon, and make sure the Bluetooth toggle is set to the on position.
Then, put your device in pairing mode. How you enter pairing mode differs between products, so refer to the documentation for your specific headphones or earbuds. You'll usually need to hold down a button, often with the Bluetooth logo. Select your device when it appears in the list of Bluetooth devices, and you're connected.
Connecting Bluetooth headphones to Windows 11 with the Settings app
Connecting your Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to a Windows 11 PC is simple when things work correctly, but that doesn't always happen. Bluetooth performance has long been a weak point on Windows 11, and Microsoft was still trying to improve things as of September 2026. If things don't work, you're probably not doing anything wrong and should look into other solutions, like updating your wireless drivers or rebooting your PC.
You can also pair Bluetooth headphones by pressing Win + I to open Windows 11's Settings and selecting Bluetooth & devices from the left-hand menu. Make sure that Bluetooth is on, as indicated by the toggle. Below that toggle, you'll see the name your PC shows up as on other devices, which only matters if the device you're pairing has a screen. If you're pairing for the first time, click Add device, then click Bluetooth. Make sure your headphones are in pairing mode. The PC will begin to scan for ready-to-pair Bluetooth devices. Once your device appears in the Windows dialog, click it, and it should pair after a few moments.
Some Bluetooth accessories support Swift Pair, which tries to proactively pair devices. Popular headphones, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro — and previous models from those product lines — come with the feature. To set up a device with Swift Pair, make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your PC, then turn the device on and put it into pairing mode. You should see a pop-up on the PC asking if you want to connect with that device. Click Connect. Devices connected via Swift Pair will automatically connect to your PC.