Wearing a Fitbit on your ankle doesn't automatically translate to what you're doing. In a test, a Fitbit Versa 4 logged 1,510 steps during a 30-minute stationary bike session when worn on the ankle, versus 180 when the same tracker was worn on the wrist. Pedaling an exercise bike isn't the same as steps, and you're likely more interested in monitoring heart-rate. Also, the tracker did fail to record sleep during a nighttime ankle test.

Speaking of heart-rate, Fitbit's optical sensors measure blood-volume changes through the skin to estimate your pulse, and Google recommends wearing the device snugly against your wrist. The company hasn't established comparable accuracy for ankle placement, where fit and sensor contact differ.

A recent experiment summed up the debate. The ankle-worn Fitbit Air picked up walking pad steps the wrist-worn Pixel Watch 4 missed while the reviewer was typing. Conversely, one walk produced a heart-rate peak of 182 beats per minute on the ankle-worn Fitbit, compared to 129 bpm maximum measured on the wrist. Four more walks failed to repeat the spike, so it's not conclusive proof ankle readings are always incorrect.

Finally, Fitbit looks fine on the ankle, but standard wristbands may be too short. Aftermarket ankle straps cost extra and a loose tracker can rub uncomfortably against socks or shoes. And of course, checking notifications is difficult. For those who want to keep their wrist free, the Fitbit Inspire 3 also has an official clothing clip option, but this mode does not include heart-rate tracking, Active Zone Minutes or automatic exercise tracking.