An AirTag that still works is worth hanging onto. Use newer AirTags for your keys, purse, wallet, child's backpack and maybe even pet collar and move your old AirTags to secondary items. Toss one in your glove compartment or trunk of your car in case of theft or to keep track of your newly licensed teen if they turn off location sharing in Find My. Or put one in your luggage as a secondary method of tracking its location if it's lost or misplaced.

Keep one in your child's jacket pocket so they're still trackable if they don't have their backpack (some parents even stitch them into their kids' shoes). Clip one secondary set of keys you often misplace in the house, like the key to the back door or home office filing cabinet. While the range is farther and the speaker louder on the new AirTag, both are still sufficient on the older model for finding items within the home. My son used Precision Finding with an old AirTag the other day to locate his house keys and it worked perfectly well.

You could also get creative and affix one to the inside of your headphones case or toss one in your dressy purse, clutch or wallet so you don't have to move the new AirTag back and forth when you switch. Or keep one with items that are tough to find in a cluttered space, like holiday decorations in the attic, a toolbox in the garage or a small remote in the game room. AirTags use easily replaceable CR2032 batteries that last about a year with normal usage and under normal conditions.