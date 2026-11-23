Your older, discontinued AirTags can still serve a purpose
Before you toss your original AirTag, here are a few ways to keep it useful.
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Earlier this year, Apple introduced the first new generation AirTag since the original debuted in 2021. And while you might still be able to find first-generation Apple AirTags for purchase on some websites, Apple doesn't sell them anymore. The company is now focusing solely on the new model and leaving the original AirTag behind. But the old ones are still supported in the Find My app, so there's lots of ways you can continue to use them.
The newer Apple AirTag offers an expanded finding range thanks to the second-generation ultrawideband chip, upgraded Bluetooth chip, improved Precision Finding from up to 50 percent farther away and a louder speaker. Given how cheap Apple AirTags are ($29 on Amazon) and all the upgrades with the second-gen model, you'll probably want to grab a few for your most precious items.
But that doesn't mean you should toss your old AirTags. They can be relocated to secondary items, kept as backups for your most important gear or handed down to friends and family.
Use them for secondary items
An AirTag that still works is worth hanging onto. Use newer AirTags for your keys, purse, wallet, child's backpack and maybe even pet collar and move your old AirTags to secondary items. Toss one in your glove compartment or trunk of your car in case of theft or to keep track of your newly licensed teen if they turn off location sharing in Find My. Or put one in your luggage as a secondary method of tracking its location if it's lost or misplaced.
Keep one in your child's jacket pocket so they're still trackable if they don't have their backpack (some parents even stitch them into their kids' shoes). Clip one secondary set of keys you often misplace in the house, like the key to the back door or home office filing cabinet. While the range is farther and the speaker louder on the new AirTag, both are still sufficient on the older model for finding items within the home. My son used Precision Finding with an old AirTag the other day to locate his house keys and it worked perfectly well.
You could also get creative and affix one to the inside of your headphones case or toss one in your dressy purse, clutch or wallet so you don't have to move the new AirTag back and forth when you switch. Or keep one with items that are tough to find in a cluttered space, like holiday decorations in the attic, a toolbox in the garage or a small remote in the game room. AirTags use easily replaceable CR2032 batteries that last about a year with normal usage and under normal conditions.
Other things you can do with an old AirTag
Since the new Precision Finding benefits of the second-generation Apple AirTag are only supported with iPhone 15 and newer models, you won't be able to use one if you have an older phone. In this case, it's still worthwhile to continue using a first-gen Apple AirTag until you upgrade your phone. Standard Precision Finding works with iPhone 11 through 14 models, so consider handing over the old AirTag to a friend or family member with an older iPhone, like a parent or grandparent. They can use it for their wallet, purse, eyeglasses case or other item they often misplace.
If you want to be extra diligent, use a second older AirTag with a new battery as a backup in case the battery in your new AirTag dies before you get the chance to replace it. A second AirTag can also add security. Think putting the new AirTag under your bicycle seat and the older one under the bike's bottle cage or inside the bell. A thief might find one and dispose of it, but likely won't find both.
Some buyback sites in certain countries also purchase old AirTags. While Apple doesn't accept AirTags for trade-in, sites like Sell Techs in the UK and BuyBackWorld do. So you could make a bit of cash by selling them. Just because older AirTags are slowly becoming obsolete, that doesn't mean they don't still have their use.