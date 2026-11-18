Grand Theft Auto VI fans will have to download a new PlayStation 5 update, or they won't be able to launch the game. Sony has released new firmware for the console that's required to access the long-awaited title. It's encouraging fans on X to download and install it before the game's release at midnight on November 19, so they don't have to wait a second longer to start playing.

As IGN reports, PS5 firmware update 14.23 is 1.267GB in size and contains "security fixes to the system software." Sony didn't say why it's required to run GTA VI on the PS5. However, IGN notes that it was released just a day after a famous PS5 jailbreaker claimed they were able to successfully dump a game binary on PS5 firmware version 14.22. Presumably, that means they were able to extract and copy data from a disc or a digital version of a PS5 game. Firmware 14.23 may have patched whatever allowed them to do so.

Those planning to get the game sometime today may want to purchase and install it soon. The digital version is 212GB in size and would take more than an hour to download for those with a 1Gbps internet connection. Rockstar Games has also rolled out pre-release patches since GTA VI became available for pre-order, with the latest one being 600 MB. The patches should automatically download for those who've already preloaded the game.