Anyone who's flown in the US is well aware of how fickle passenger rules can be. It's only in 2025 that passengers got to stop taking off their shoes during security screenings, and other rules seem to be applied inconsistently. Though some electronics are definite red flags for the TSA, it's possible that screeners at one airport could insist you take a gadget out of your bag, while the crew at another fumes at you for holding up the line. Or vice versa.

Believe it or not, AirPods are another potential point of controversy, despite them being virtually omnipresent because of the iPhone and their noise-canceling capabilities. You should actually be fine bringing them with you to watch movies or listen to podcasts. Instead, the issue is whether or not you can stash them in checked luggage.

You might think that would be an innocuous move, but the reality is the opposite, at least if you read the letter of the law. There is some justification, too: the lithium-ion battery in your AirPods' charging case could, in a worst-case scenario, catch fire in the cargo hold, where crews can't easily reach it.