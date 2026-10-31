Traveling with electronics? These 5 items could raise TSA red flags

Most portable power banks do not exceed the 100 watt-hour limit, and you must bring it in your carry-on bag along with devices with built-in batteries like cameras, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. The only exception might be super-high-powered power banks for laptops, but even many of those nowadays, like the 25K Anker Power Bank, meet the limit, so you can travel with them. That one taps out at 90Wh and is advertised as being "flight approved."

You should check the power bank's specifications for watt-hours (Wh) or use the formula mAh x voltage divided by 1,000. For example, a 20,000mAh power bank at 3.7 volts is 74Wh, well within the limit. Most consumer power banks do not exceed this number, and you can always look for the "flight approved" label on packaging to ease your mind.

The reason to keep them with you is that lithium batteries can overheat and potentially cause a fire. What if you have lithium-ion batteries with more than 100 watt-hours, like a spare battery or items for professional AV equipment? These are still not permitted in checked luggage and are only permitted in carry-on luggage under special circumstances and with airline approval. Even then, the limit is two per person.

Non-rechargeable lithium metal batteries, like a package of AA batteries for a toy, are accepted, up to 2 grams of lithium content per battery. Keep them in their packaging for the least hassle, or better yet, avoid bringing them altogether if you can and buy them when you arrive at your destination.