Does TSA actually allow AirTags in your luggage? Here's what the rules say

The key risk posed by lithium-ion batteries is a phenomenon called thermal runaway. It's a chain reaction that makes lithium-ion devices uncontrollably overheat, leading to smoke, fire and even shrapnel ejection — all of which can obviously be extremely dangerous in an enclosed space like an airplane.

This can be caused by a various factors, from damage to improper packing to manufacturer defects. The issue can happen to any lithium-ion battery, like those in your laptop or phone, but are most common with portable chargers. Since the Federal Aviation Administration began tracking lithium-ion incidents in 2006, there have been over 700 instances, with nearly four in 10 involving portable battery packs.

Despite the risk, it's impossible to impose a full ban on lithium-ion batteries when so many devices use them, which is why we've seen more rules added around this. The TSA has ruled that any device containing lithium metal or lithium-ion batteries needs to be in your carry-on, not checked baggage, as a thermal runaway incident taking place in the cargo hold could easily get out of hand before anyone notices. Since portable chargers are particular offenders, they've seen a focused rise in regulation, with various airlines having specific policies around them.

Many airlines require that your charger is kept within sight for the duration of the flight in case anything goes awry, and some (like Southwest Airlines) have limited travelers to one charger per person. For international travel, this can be a bit stricter. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has stated that portable chargers should not be used to charge other devices while on board, for example, and the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department also announced a usage ban following a power bank fire. Some airlines like Virgin Australia, Qantas and Jetstar have even banned the use of portable chargers onboard entirely. It's thus best to check the rules about your lithium battery devices for every involved airline and country before you set off.