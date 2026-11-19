This one is very important. Games that are optimized for the Series X and S can only be played from the internal SSD or an official storage expansion card. An external USB drive (even an SSD) can hold the game files, but the game will not run unless the entire game is on the internal SSD or expansion card. Considering the fact that GTA 6's download file is reported to be a whopping 212GB, and that the Series S is equipped with an internal SSD with capacity as low as 512GB, you are going to need as much of that storage free as possible. You can go to Settings > Storage and start deleting the games and files you can live without, or perhaps move them to a USB storage.

Preloading on Xbox began on November 10, and if you have already pre-ordered the game, it might be a good idea to preload it on your console so you don't have to start downloading over 200GB and moving files on the day the game comes out. Change all of these settings, and you will give the game its best chance of looking as good as possible once Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives.