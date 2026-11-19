Change these Xbox Series X/S settings before playing GTA 6
From calibrating HDR to increasing refresh rate, here's how to get the best GTA VI experience on your Xbox Series X/S.
Grand Theft Auto VI is coming out on November 19 on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. We have already covered all the settings you need to change on the PlayStation 5 before the game comes out, and now it's the Xbox's turn. The Xbox store page also carries the "Optimized for Xbox Series X|S" badge, meaning the game is built to lean on the console's advanced features.
That means that some of the settings on Microsoft's console matter more than usual, if you want the best possible experience out of the game. Some of them are actual setting toggles inside the console, and some are just about where you install the game. Here is what is worth checking on your Xbox Series X/S before launch night.
Let the console check your TV first
Before changing anything, go to Settings > General > TV and Display Options > 4K TV Details. You should see a group of green checkmarks on the screen. According to Microsoft, these checkmarks indicate that everything is working, and it's the quickest way to learn whether your TV and HDMI port can handle the console's best features. Microsoft mentions that the Xbox's most advanced features need an HDMI 2.1 connection. Keep in mind that on some TVs, only certain HDMI ports support 2.1. So make sure you reserve the best port for your Xbox.
Next, open Video Modes in the same menu, and check "Allow variable refresh rate" and "Allow auto low latency mode." Variable refresh rate, or VRR, lets the TV match its refresh rate to the frames the Xbox is producing, which reduces stutter and screen tearing for a much smoother experience. "Allow auto low latency mode," or ALLM, switches the TV into its game mode automatically, which reduces the amount of post-processing your TV does and shortens the delay between what is happening in the game and what you see on screen.
Set up HDR, and check for Dolby Vision
In Video Modes, make sure "Allow HDR10" is checked, then run the Calibrate HDR for Games tool, which fine-tunes HDR to your specific screen. The goal is for bright and dark areas to keep their detail on your particular TV.
Xbox also supports Dolby Vision for gaming, which is available on both the Xbox Series X and S. It requires a Dolby Vision-supported TV and works best with VRR and ALLM switched on. Over a hundred games are currently optimized for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, and GTA VI will be joining them at launch with calibrated Dolby support. Check whether your TV supports these Dolby formats by going through your TV's display and audio settings, and get the best possible experience.
Free up space on the right drive
This one is very important. Games that are optimized for the Series X and S can only be played from the internal SSD or an official storage expansion card. An external USB drive (even an SSD) can hold the game files, but the game will not run unless the entire game is on the internal SSD or expansion card. Considering the fact that GTA 6's download file is reported to be a whopping 212GB, and that the Series S is equipped with an internal SSD with capacity as low as 512GB, you are going to need as much of that storage free as possible. You can go to Settings > Storage and start deleting the games and files you can live without, or perhaps move them to a USB storage.
Preloading on Xbox began on November 10, and if you have already pre-ordered the game, it might be a good idea to preload it on your console so you don't have to start downloading over 200GB and moving files on the day the game comes out. Change all of these settings, and you will give the game its best chance of looking as good as possible once Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives.