There are two types of GTA players: those who play the game as intended, and those who instantly try to create as much chaos as possible. Those latter folks are typically helped along by the franchise's many iconic cheat codes. We have good news and bad news for these players. Cheat codes are still a thing in GTA 6, but the process to unlock them is more convoluted than ever before.

Players must complete all of the main story missions to start unlocking cheat codes. PC Gamer says that all 91 story missions must be bested before cheat codes enter the picture, and that's just the beginning.

Beating the game lets people enter a number of useful cheat codes, including one that provides a $250,000 cash drop and another that gives unlimited focus (the game's time-slowing mechanic.) You just need the actual codes, many of which are listed here.

Cheat codes are back! All GTA 6 Cheats—Best Grand Theft Auto 6 Cheat Codeshttps://t.co/JWOCocGBN2 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 18, 2026

Other codes, however, are gated behind specific tasks outside the main story. For instance, you'll need to lose a three-star wanted level 25 times to unlock a code that automatically raises your wanted level. Want an instant influx of ammo? Win 25 bronze (or higher) medals at various shooting ranges.

This is a bit frustrating to those who treat GTA less like a video game and more like a destruction sandbox, and stands in stark contrast to how Rockstar did things with GTA 5. Cheat codes were available right from the jump, though they did momentarily turn off achievements.

GTA 6 looks to be eliminating some of the arcade-like aspects of previous titles in favor of realistic immersion, which many people saw coming after the success of Red Dead Redemption 2. Players in the fictional world of Leonida have to keep fuel tanks full, which is new, and there's a limit on how many weapons can be carried at once.