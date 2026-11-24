The biggest limitations of ChatGPT
From fabricated citations to forgotten instructions, ChatGPT still has some frustrating blind spots.
It's no secret that ChatGPT can write up emails, become your software troubleshooter and even dumb down complicated questions in an instant. But it's also pretty capable of making up responses so polished that you might not think to verify the shaky facts behind them. If only most of us had the confidence that ChatGPT has when it is hallucinating. Even after OpenAI brought its advanced GPT-6 model to all ChatGPT users in October 2026, the chatbot still has the tendency to fabricate supporting evidence, misread an ambiguous question and even forget instructions amid a lengthy conversation.
Some shortcomings are tied to the model or version of it that you're using, along with any plugins you've added. And just because you're paying for ChatGPT Plus or the $100 ChatGPT Pro plan doesn't mean you're guarded against the chatbot's biggest limitations. To be fair, this isn't a problem unique to OpenAI, as most of these shortcomings are common in AI assistants we compared, like Claude.
ChatGPT can be wrong without looking the part
Topping the list of ChatGPT's biggest quirks is its bad habit of hallucinating, or crafting details that seem legitimate but are entirely made up. Packing all the confidence of a subject-matter expert, ChatGPT will cite studies that don't exist and make them almost believable with imaginary quotations too.
OpenAI is quite upfront about this and warns that ChatGPT could invent quotes and cite fake sources. Using ChatGPT Search does make things better, but just because the response has some live links doesn't make the final statement correct. While an expert on the topic could probably catch the counterfeit sources upon closer inspection, this could be troublesome for someone looking for references in uncharted territory.
The chatbot tends to settle on its own interpretation of what you're asking of it and heads in the wrong direction with full conviction. Its habit of agreeing with almost everything you say is a real problem too. For instance, OpenAI rolled back a GPT-4o update in April 2025 after complaints that the chatbot was overly flattering and compliant, even validating problematic ideas at times. In October 2026, the company made certain alterations to GPT-6 for Free and Go users, along with the fallback model paid subscribers get after hitting their limits, to cut down on overly flattering language. The company didn't claim the problem had been eliminated entirely, though. After all, it's not much of a second opinion if the chatbot agrees with everything you have to say.
Long conversations can make ChatGPT lose the plot
ChatGPT can also follow detailed instructions and acknowledge a mistake you've pointed out, only to ignore it a few prompts later. One user on OpenAI's community forum reported that ChatGPT reused earlier details in a report and presented them as verified, then repeated the mistake after admitting it.
But then, that's one person's experience and not exactly strong evidence of this being a problem across the board. That said, researchers found that the reliability of language models tends to go down as input length increases, even if the tasks aren't inherently complex. The researchers tested 18 different models, using older versions of OpenAI's GPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude, so the findings may not be an accurate depiction of how GPT-6 performs. And just because you've fed your AI model an enormous amount of context doesn't guarantee it will make the most of it.
If you're working on a lengthy project across several days, being mindful of the changes requested and repeating the given instructions is part of the play. Sure, it can get frustrating that a tool that should be saving you time needs so much babysitting, but the alternative is far more time- and labor-intensive. OpenAI also acknowledges that ChatGPT's Memory feature doesn't retain every detail from every conversation anyway.