Topping the list of ChatGPT's biggest quirks is its bad habit of hallucinating, or crafting details that seem legitimate but are entirely made up. Packing all the confidence of a subject-matter expert, ChatGPT will cite studies that don't exist and make them almost believable with imaginary quotations too.

OpenAI is quite upfront about this and warns that ChatGPT could invent quotes and cite fake sources. Using ChatGPT Search does make things better, but just because the response has some live links doesn't make the final statement correct. While an expert on the topic could probably catch the counterfeit sources upon closer inspection, this could be troublesome for someone looking for references in uncharted territory.

The chatbot tends to settle on its own interpretation of what you're asking of it and heads in the wrong direction with full conviction. Its habit of agreeing with almost everything you say is a real problem too. For instance, OpenAI rolled back a GPT-4o update in April 2025 after complaints that the chatbot was overly flattering and compliant, even validating problematic ideas at times. In October 2026, the company made certain alterations to GPT-6 for Free and Go users, along with the fallback model paid subscribers get after hitting their limits, to cut down on overly flattering language. The company didn't claim the problem had been eliminated entirely, though. After all, it's not much of a second opinion if the chatbot agrees with everything you have to say.