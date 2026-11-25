One of the ironies of smartwatches is that for some people, telling the time is low on the list of priorities. You can always check your iPhone if you need to, and most of us spend hours every day in front of some form of clock, whether it's a PC or an old analog ticker hanging on the wall. It's actually features like fitness tracking and quick notification checks that elevate the best Apple Watches to must-haves.

One way or another, we need to know the time, and Apple Watches come with a variety of ways to communicate it. Something you may not have heard of, though, is the ability to get it via vibration. It's something Apple calls Taptic Time, a reference to the Taptic Engine that produces haptic feedback.

Here we're going to explain how to enable Taptic Time, how it works and, perhaps most importantly, why you'd want to bother. The short answer to the last item is that for some people, a visual check just isn't an option.