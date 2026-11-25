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If you're deep into the Apple ecosystem, the choice between Apple Maps and Google Maps isn't as clear-cut as it used to be. The first was initially a disaster, even threatening the lives of Australian drivers due to inaccuracies. Since then, however, Apple has totally overhauled the app, and these days there's often little to no practical difference — speaking as someone who recently drove cross-country to move to a new city.

I did prefer Apple Maps for that drive for one big reason: my Apple Watch. I knew that I'd be driving for hours at a time, and it was essential to exploit anything and everything to stay alert. Linked with CarPlay, the Apple Watch offers a distinct advantage in the form of haptic feedback.

Most likely this option will already be on once you've configured your watch. But you can double-check this on your iPhone and turn off the feature if it becomes more of an annoyance than a benefit.