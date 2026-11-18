Waymo has temporarily paused its robotaxi service in San Francisco due to issues dealing with flooding on some streets, according to an X post from District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood and a message in the Waymo app. The interruption in service follows several incidents of Waymos blocking intersections because they're seemingly unable (or unwilling) to drive through water.

Riders who want to get picked up are now greeted with a message in the app that says "we're paused for now due to weather" and that service will resume "when road conditions improve and the forecast looks clear." San Francisco is currently dealing with heavy rain and flooding as the region heads into what forecasters expect could be a record El Niño winter.

Ahead of the pause, videos posted on X showed a Waymo stopped in the middle of a flooded crosswalk, forcing cars to drive around it. Another Waymo idled in the middle of a road and instructed its rider to stay inside.

WATCH: Waymo robotaxi gets STUCK in a flooded San Francisco intersection as an atmospheric river swamps the Bay Area > Waymo paused its Bay Area robotaxi service around 11 AM local time, saying it will return when roads improve

> Downtown SF got about 2.11 inches of rain before... pic.twitter.com/txR939p4Qf — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) November 18, 2026

Engadget has asked Waymo to comment on the stalled robotaxis and the issues it's facing with San Francisco's current weather. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Waymo previously paused service in San Francisco in December 2025, when a power outage led to similar instances of robotaxis blocking city streets. The company has also dealt with flooding in the past. In May, Waymo recalled nearly 4,000 vehicles and paused its service after a robotaxi drove into a flooded road in San Antonio. The company issued a software update to address the issue, but later had to pause service in Atlanta when a Waymo drove into a flooded street again.

The fact that the company is dealing with these issues in San Francisco suggests solving this problem might be more complicated than it appears. The pause only affects the city, but it comes just a day after the California DMV restricted Waymo from the state's freeways, prompting the company to pull its robotaxis off freeways in all of its markets.