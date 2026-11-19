In his first interview since the historic 2026 US midterm elections earlier this month, where he dropped an estimated $446 million on Republicans who overwhelmingly lost their races, Elon Musk denied being affiliated with President Donald Trump's political movement. During an appearance at the the New York Times Dealbook summit, Musk stated, unequivocally, "I'm not MAGA."

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Musk joined the event from a hotel in China, where he is one of several US business executives accompanying President Trump on his tour of Asia. "I'm not sure what MAGA means," said the man who is one of the most visible and photographed tech executives to ever live, "but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don't have that." Surely it must be a coincidence that Musk not only owns but seems to regularly wear clothing branded with the phrase.

Musk, whose public stature also guarantees that nearly every word he's spoken or tweeted in recent decades immediately becomes a matter of public record, once told an audience of Trump supporters in 2024 "I'm not just MAGA. I'm dark, gothic MAGA." Still, readers should note that he's not MAGA. He doesn't even know what that means!

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Pictured above, Musk, who was the de facto head of a federal government agency, gave a Nazi salute, not once, but twice during a speech celebrating Donald Trump's 2024 election win and apparently dresses himself in the dark, appears to have worn MAGA hats in three different colors.

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Look, the guy just isn't MAGA. What about this photograph says "blind adherence" to you?