Anthropic was briefly valued at more than $2 trillion earlier today after the company's stock began trading as part of the largest initial public offering in Wall Street history. As of the writing of this story, the company's stock is currently trading around the $95 mark. The stock debuted at $111.5 or 34 percent higher than the IPO price of $83. The company is currently valued around $1.23 trillion.

Whatever way you slice it, today's IPO marks a promising start for the world's first publicly traded frontier AI lab, especially when you consider the anxiety investors were feeling about the broader AI ecosystem leading into Thursday morning. NVIDIA's stock has continued to fall following the resignation of Jensen Huang, even after the company shared on Tuesday that it had more doubled its Q3 revenue to the tune of $115.8 billion. As of Wednesday, per Reuters the stock was down 36 percent from its record-high close on October 6. Tech stocks more broadly are down following Democrats' decisive win in the US midterm elections earlier this month, as investors worry of more stringent federal regulation of AI and data centers come January.

Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei appeared to attempt to address those concerns when she spoke ahead of the opening bell. "To anyone watching who is uneasy about AI or unsure what it will mean for you. This technology needs you," she said. "Not your trust, not your use, but your voice." Of course, the question now is, can the company sustain its momentum? With OpenAI reportedly eyeing a 2027 debut for its own IPO, and a resurgent Google once again competing at the frontier, the market for AI models is as crowded and competitive as ever.