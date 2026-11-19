Valve has announced that it's completed all of the waitlist orders for the smaller 512GB model of the Steam Machine and is now letting anyone buy it while supplies last. The change should make the experience of buying the Linux gaming PC a bit closer to the consoles it competes with, though Valve's announcement doesn't suggest dealing with RAMaggedon has gotten any easier.

It's not clear how many 512GB Steam Machines are available, but rather than set up another waitlist, the company says it will mark the model as "out of stock" once it sells through its current supply. Things are a bit more complicated for the 2TB model. Valve has "finished getting purchase invites out to all reservation holders" and anyone who joined the waitlist later will be able to keep their place in line. Because there are more people on the waitlist than units available to buy, though, Valve is closing the list to new sign-ups and marking the 2TB model as out of stock on Steam.

The company says Steam Machines will still be made, but it sounds like availability will fluctuate and the price could change. "We don't yet know the number we are able to make, and at what price we'll be able to offer them," Valve says in its announcement. "The 2TB model in particular will be especially constrained."

The company originally instituted a waitlist as a way to manage interest in the Steam Machine after the Steam Controller became difficult to buy due to high demand. Valve has also been constrained by the current price of memory and storage, which has been driven up by the data center buildout powering the AI industry. Launching the Steam Machine for $1,049 was never Valve's plan, but a high price and limited supply appear to have tied the company's hands. Valve says it expects to have more to share about Steam Machine availability in January.