Meta has rolled out 3D movie rentals for its headsets. Users can now rent or buy films through the TV app on both the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S.

The lineup of available titles is topped by HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D). Meta Quest will be the exclusive host for the 3D version of the Billie Eilish concert movie until December 31. The project is a big budget affair co-directed by the pop artist and James Cameron. It was shot with a custom system for 3D filming at range so that the show's live audience wouldn't be interrupted by cameras and the at-home viewers could still experience the sensation of being onstage along with Eilish.

Earlier this month, Disney began making its library of 3D films available on Meta Quest via the Disney+ app. Having more media embrace the tech is a welcome addition for fans of 3D (although it may have felt like an unnecessarily long wait). But today's announcement includes a note from Meta that the TV app will continue adding more content, including "thousands of titles and international availability coming with the launch of Meta VR Glasses in spring 2027."