The Disney+ app on Meta Quest now includes 3D movies

Back at Meta Connect in September, Meta talked up new 3D and virtual reality experiences for Quest headsets, including for Disney+. You can now check some of those out, as Meta and Disney have deployed an updated version of the app on the Meta Horizon store.

On Quest headsets, Disney+ includes access to more than 60 3D movies, such as Toy Story 5, Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Avengers and Black Panther. There's Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support for these films as well. While the 3D films are included with a Disney+ subscription, the companies note that availability may vary depending on your region and plan.

The refreshed app also includes some immersive Disney-themed virtual environments in which you can stream shows and movies. These include Tatooine from Star Wars, the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc and Avengers Tower. When Meta VR Glasses arrive in the spring, you'll be able to use those to stream IMAX Enhanced movies on Disney+, including the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Lightyear and Tron: Ares.

Meanwhile, Meta has started listing 3D movies to buy or rent in the TV app, as UploadVR reported. A dataminer also unearthed a page suggesting 3D movies could be included with a Horizon+ subscription (which may be renamed to Meta VR+).