Everything announced at Meta Connect 2026

The biggest announcement at Meta Connect was the company's virtual reality glasses. Rumors back in 2023 suggested that Meta would deploy its first such product in 2027 and it's sticking to that time frame — Meta VR Glasses will arrive next spring. You might want to start putting some cash aside for them if you're interested, though, as they'll cost $1,300.

The company says, at around 100 grams, Meta VR Glasses are five times lighter than the Meta Quest 3 headset. The frames are built with magnesium alloy and have pancake lenses. They include full-color passthrough video support and a 5K display. Meta claims they'll offer "cinema-grade clarity" with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos spatial audio. The company says it's the first IMAX Enhanced certified VR device too.

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All of the computing is handled by a tethered puck and everything runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite chipset. The puck also contains the storage and battery. Meta says the glasses will be able to deliver "up to three hours of continuous high-resolution media playback" on a charge. The puck has support for 45W fast charging too.

At the outset, there'll be 75 games you can play using hand gestures. The glasses will run every game that's available for Quest headsets with the help of support for Touch Plus controllers. You'll be able to stream titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming, though Microsoft is imposing new time limits on that service. There's the option to connect to other gaming devices wirelessly or via USB-C as well.

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True to its metaverse-derived name, Meta sees the glasses as a vector for productivity. You can hook the device up to a Windows PC or Mac and control them with a virtual keyboard and touchpad on a desk or table. You can just use a physical mouse and keyboard too.

Not unlike Apple Vision Pro, Meta VR Glasses will support holographic avatars that you can use in video calls on apps such as WhatsApp and Zoom. Folks who are joining a call on a flatscreen device can see your hologram. When you see another person's hologram while you're using the VR Glasses, spatial audio will place their voice in their virtual location.

Of course, the company is integrating Meta AI into the glasses. You can tell Meta VR Glasses what you want to do using your voice. Alternatively, you can control the device with your eyes or hand gestures.