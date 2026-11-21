The $5,899 WM1ZM3 flagship's main chassis is machined from 99.99 percent pure oxygen-free copper and then gold-plated. The previous flagship's aluminum rear panel gets swapped for a copper one, and even the screws get a low-resistance gold plating, which Sony claims gives a more stable ground connection and, in turn, stronger bass and a wider soundstage. Inside, there's thick Kimber Kable wiring borrowed from Sony's DMP-Z1 desktop player, a second large polymer capacitor and a copper block over the digital circuitry that's 34 percent heavier than before. All that metal weighs a hefty 670g (around 1.5 pounds), up from the 2022 model's 490g (around 1.1 pounds).

The more modest $1,899 ZX900, meanwhile, has a machined aluminum chassis with a gold-plated copper rear panel, just like the $2,999 WM1AM3, and the same ultra-low-noise voltage regulator and crystal oscillators as its pricier siblings. All three use Sony's S-Master HX digital amp and are rated at 250mW per channel from the 4.4mm balanced jack, while storage goes from 64GB to 128GB to 256GB. So for the extra $4,000 between the ZX900 and the flagship, you're getting copper, better wiring, capacitors and more storage.

In its review of the $3,699 WM1ZM2, What Hi-Fi? pointed out that the (much) cheaper WM1AM2 shared most of the flagship's specs and engineering, and docked the ZM2 points for its limited power output. That's not addressed by the ZM3, either, since it's rated for the same 250mW per channel. AV Watch heard more of a step-up in transparency and space from the ZM2, but still called the AM2 excellent value for money. If an extra $2,300 paid for a difference that reviews couldn't agree on back in 2022, it's difficult to see how one could justify the $4,000 gap between the ZX900 and the ZM3 today.