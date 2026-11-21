Why Sony's new digital Walkmans cost thousands of dollars
The numbers on Sony’s latest Walkmans raise some questions that the spec sheets don’t answer.
Some of us have never owned a Walkman, and judging by the sticker prices of the latest models, that may never change. Sony never stopped making them, though, and on October 15 the company opened pre-orders for three new models. The cheapest, the NW-ZX900, costs a staggering $1,899. The NW-WM1AM3 sits above it at $2,999, while the gold-plated NW-WM1ZM3 flagship will set you back almost six grand.
The implied explanation for those insane prices is the premium components and materials Sony uses across the models. And while those parts aren't cheap, they don't explain why both less-expensive models cost more than twice what their predecessors did. They also don't explain why the $5,899 flagship offers no significant improvement on paper over the NW-ZX900, with essentially the same output from the headphone amp and a shorter battery life, at up to 33 hours of hi-res playback. Nor do they explain why that flagship works out to about $3,800 in Japan once sales tax is taken out. It's clear Sony is selling these as luxury goods to a small audiophile market, but as with a lot of audiophile gear, the returns shrink fast as the price goes up.
Inside the new Walkmans
The $5,899 WM1ZM3 flagship's main chassis is machined from 99.99 percent pure oxygen-free copper and then gold-plated. The previous flagship's aluminum rear panel gets swapped for a copper one, and even the screws get a low-resistance gold plating, which Sony claims gives a more stable ground connection and, in turn, stronger bass and a wider soundstage. Inside, there's thick Kimber Kable wiring borrowed from Sony's DMP-Z1 desktop player, a second large polymer capacitor and a copper block over the digital circuitry that's 34 percent heavier than before. All that metal weighs a hefty 670g (around 1.5 pounds), up from the 2022 model's 490g (around 1.1 pounds).
The more modest $1,899 ZX900, meanwhile, has a machined aluminum chassis with a gold-plated copper rear panel, just like the $2,999 WM1AM3, and the same ultra-low-noise voltage regulator and crystal oscillators as its pricier siblings. All three use Sony's S-Master HX digital amp and are rated at 250mW per channel from the 4.4mm balanced jack, while storage goes from 64GB to 128GB to 256GB. So for the extra $4,000 between the ZX900 and the flagship, you're getting copper, better wiring, capacitors and more storage.
In its review of the $3,699 WM1ZM2, What Hi-Fi? pointed out that the (much) cheaper WM1AM2 shared most of the flagship's specs and engineering, and docked the ZM2 points for its limited power output. That's not addressed by the ZM3, either, since it's rated for the same 250mW per channel. AV Watch heard more of a step-up in transparency and space from the ZM2, but still called the AM2 excellent value for money. If an extra $2,300 paid for a difference that reviews couldn't agree on back in 2022, it's difficult to see how one could justify the $4,000 gap between the ZX900 and the ZM3 today.
How Sony's Walkman prices have changed
The NW-WM1Z, Sony's gold-plated Walkman from 2016, debuted at $3,199. In 2022, the WM1ZM2 became Sony's $3,699 Walkman for over-the-top audiophiles alongside a $1,399 WM1AM2. The ZX707 followed in 2023 at $899. This year, the WM1ZM3's price has jumped 59 percent, but both cheaper models have also more than doubled in price, meaning there's no longer a premium Walkman option under $1,000. Astell&Kern's Android-based SP4000 flagship, meanwhile, lists at $4,290, or about $1,600 less than the ZM3.
Retailers in Japan expect the WM1ZM3 to sell for around ¥655,000 and the ZX900 for around ¥215,000. Take out the 10 percent consumption tax that's included in Japanese shelf prices and convert at September's average of about ¥156 to the dollar, and that's roughly $3,800 and $1,250. In other words, US buyers are paying more than 50 percent more for the same players. Copper hit a record of around $14,850 a metric ton in August, but even a 670g (around 1.5 pounds) Walkman made entirely of copper would only contain about $10 worth of it.
So if you're not already someone who will happily spend thousands on headphones and amps, the Walkman for you is still the NW-A306, which debuted at $349 in 2023 and is still on sale. The new trio replaces Sony's high-end players, not that one, and if you're set on one of them, the ZX900 gets you most of the flagship's hardware for the money. In essence, Sony has built all three Walkmans from expensive parts. But the jump in price since the previous generation looks like it has more to do with what die-hard audiophiles will pay for one, rather than what they cost to build.