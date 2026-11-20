Apple appears to be developing its own in-house AI agent. While we picked up on this development via Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the news actually comes direct from the company this time. Apple has an open job listing for a senior engineering manager of agentic AI that was posted earlier this week. The description states: "As a senior leader in this org, you will own the technical direction and delivery of our agent platform and the AI capabilities built on it." It includes both general computer use and more technical coding tasks as falling within the future AI agent's purview, with the goal of being "capable, reliable and safe."

Many companies have already launched AI agents for public use this year. That includes heavy hitters in the AI space, such as Dots from OpenAI, Muse from Meta and Gemini Spark from Google. But other businesses not directly working in artificial intelligence are also embracing the agentic path.

Apple, on the other hand, has been a bit more cautious when it comes to agents. It recently warned developers that working with agentic AI "could put users at risk" by unwittingly allowing Full Disk Access. Apple then rolled out new controls earlier this week to give individuals better oversight into what data AI agents can access. Privacy is a frequent buzzword in Apple's recent software launches, so it will be interesting to see how the company walks the line whenever it unveils its own service.