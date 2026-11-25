How to watch every 2026 NFL Thanksgiving game on streaming
Cutting cable should never stop a tradition.
Death, taxes and vegging out on the couch to watch Thanksgiving football are three givens in America. This year's holiday slate is jam-packed with major storylines, including division rivals, star players, big-name halftime performers and, for the first time, an extra matchup on Thanksgiving Eve.
With games spread across both streaming services and TV networks, knowing how, where and when to stream the NFL has become a sport of its own, but we've got you covered.
Where to stream on Thanksgiving Eve
Today, you can stream Packers at Rams exclusively on Netflix, kicking off at 8:15PM ET/5:15PM PT. If you don't have an active subscription, you can sign up for the ad-supported tier at $8.99/month. Signing up today will also get you access to this year's Christmas Day games.
Since this is the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, the league is bringing out a big name for halftime: U2 will perform at SoFi Stadium fresh off the release of its new album, Carnaval De Luz. Unlike 2014's Songs of Innocence, it didn't show up on your iPhone overnight, so you may have missed it.
Where to stream on Thanksgiving
On Turkey Day itself, the action kicks off at 1PM ET/10AM PT with Bears at Lions, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. You can get Paramount+ starting at $8.99/month to watch the game and see Wu-Tang Clan swarm the stage for a halftime show executive produced by Michigan-bred icon Eminem.
Next on the docket is Eagles at Cowboys, starting at 4:30PM ET. The game airs live on Fox, but it's the one matchup you can stream at no cost on Tubi. It's also available on the Fox One streaming service for $19.99/month. Texas native Miranda Lambert is set to perform at this year's Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, marking 30 years of the annual tradition.
Then, two of the league's premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, face off to close out the night with Chiefs at Bills. This matchup airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock at 8:20PM ET. You'll need the Premium tier to watch on Peacock, which starts at $12.99/month. Like the prior game, the NFL tapped a local act, the Goo Goo Dolls, to headline halftime in Buffalo.
If you cut cable a while ago but don't want to sign up for individual subscriptions, you can watch these three NFL games on live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV (starting at $49.99/month for the Sports tier), Hulu + Live TV (starting at $99.99/month) or DIRECTV (starting at $94.99/month). Eagles at Cowboys and Chiefs at Bills will also be available to stream on Sling TV Select ($19.99/month) or a higher tier.
Where to stream on Black Friday
On Black Friday, you can stream Broncos at Steelers on Prime Video at 3PM ET. If you're not a Prime subscriber, you can score a standalone subscription for $8.99/month. This matchup will not feature a halftime performance, but two of the league's top teams should suffice.