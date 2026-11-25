On Turkey Day itself, the action kicks off at 1PM ET/10AM PT with Bears at Lions, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. You can get Paramount+ starting at $8.99/month to watch the game and see Wu-Tang Clan swarm the stage for a halftime show executive produced by Michigan-bred icon Eminem.

Next on the docket is Eagles at Cowboys, starting at 4:30PM ET. The game airs live on Fox, but it's the one matchup you can stream at no cost on Tubi. It's also available on the Fox One streaming service for $19.99/month. Texas native Miranda Lambert is set to perform at this year's Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, marking 30 years of the annual tradition.

Then, two of the league's premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, face off to close out the night with Chiefs at Bills. This matchup airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock at 8:20PM ET. You'll need the Premium tier to watch on Peacock, which starts at $12.99/month. Like the prior game, the NFL tapped a local act, the Goo Goo Dolls, to headline halftime in Buffalo.

If you cut cable a while ago but don't want to sign up for individual subscriptions, you can watch these three NFL games on live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV (starting at $49.99/month for the Sports tier), Hulu + Live TV (starting at $99.99/month) or DIRECTV (starting at $94.99/month). Eagles at Cowboys and Chiefs at Bills will also be available to stream on Sling TV Select ($19.99/month) or a higher tier.