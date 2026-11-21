Italy's Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has granted provisional approval for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised), which has been rebranded to Tesla Assisted Driving in Europe. The Tesla Europe account on X confirmed in a post that it's been approved in Italy, with the rollout beginning soon. It also showed off footage of Tesla Assisted Driving operating near The Coliseum and on Italian roads. Italy's minister of infrastucture and transport, Matteo Salvini, also posted on X that Tesla's driver assistance system has been given the green light after a "timely technical feasibility review."

Italy's approval notches another regulatory milestone for Tesla since the country decided to preempt the European Union's expected vote on its driver assistance system slated for later this year. Tesla is still awaiting decisions from other major European Union countries, including Germany and France, which is currently in the process of testing Tesla Assisted Driving.

Tesla's self-driving tech first made its debut in Europe, thanks to the Dutch regulatory authority's provisional approval in April. Since then, several smaller European countries have followed suit, including Denmark, Belgium and Czechia.