The string of US agency disruptions continues with the USDA and the FBI reportedly as the latest victims. According to media reports, hackers targeted the two US agencies and potentially gained access to the USDA's payments systems and the FBI's criminal database. The agencies are still investigating the incidents, which are both said to have occurred earlier this week, but it's currently unclear if the cyber attacks were related.

For the USDA, NBC News reported that some of the agency's systems went offline on Thursday due to a "cybersecurity incident." The breach impacted the USDA's payments database and the agency warned its employees that accessing the payments system could expose more sensitive info, according to NBC News.

CNN first reported the FBI breach and confirmed the event on Friday with "two people briefed on the issue." The cybersecurity incident specifically targeted the FBI's National Crime Information Center, which acts as a database that hosts criminal info, like warrants and background checks, and is used by law enforcement agencies across the country.

Earlier this year, the FBI was reportedly the target of another cyberattack that divulged sensitive data of its employees and job applicants. The ShinyHunters hacking group claimed to access anywhere between 2 to 3 TB of FBI info, including names, addresses, telephone numbers, social security numbers, birthdates and more. These two cyberattacks follow recent network outages with other major US agencies that caused serious disruptions across the country. The National Security Agency experienced an outage that left its internal network offline for several days earlier this week, while the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop last week.