That old iPad in your drawer sitting around doing nothing can stand in for gadgets that cost $150 to $300, from smart displays and sunrise alarms to photo frames and drawing tablets. Apple's new HomeView, for instance, costs $299 for a 7-inch screen, but an iPad you already own can cover a good chunk of what it does.

A few settings will help improve most of these uses: set Auto-Lock to Never (under Settings > Display & Brightness), keep the iPad plugged in and use Guided Access to lock it into a single app. Head to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access to enable this, then triple-press the power button with an app open to activate Guided Access.

Also, it's important to check if your iPad still gets updates. iPadOS 27 only supports the iPad (9th gen), iPad mini (6th gen), iPad Air (4th gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd gen), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th gen) and newer models. Older iPads get occasional security patches, but those have an unpredictable schedule. If yours is out of support, stick to the offline ideas below and keep it away from banking, passwords and shopping.