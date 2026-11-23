It's been a long-time coming, but Google is finally preparing to retire the Nest app early next year. On January 25, 2027, the company will sunset the software. You'll need to download the newer Google Home app if you'd still like to continue controlling your Nest devices remotely and receive notifications from them. Then, on August 2, the company will retire Google Assistant on smart speakers and displays, with Gemini replacing the older tech for voice controls.

"The Nest app launched over 15 years ago, and home technology has changed a lot since then," Google says of the decision. "To give every Nest user Google's latest security protections and most advanced cyber defenses, plus new features from Gemini, we're bringing all Nest devices together in the Google Home app." Additionally, the company argues its new infrastructure is faster, more reliable and more secure. Another benefit of the migration is that you'll be able to watch live footage from your Nest cameras on more of your other devices, including TVs and smartwatches.

If you've yet to migrate your Nest devices to the Google Home app, the company says your existing settings and schedules will transfer over automatically. The only thing you need to manually move over are any custom clips you might have saved over the years. You can do this by visiting the Nest website before January 25 and clicking the "Download all" button. Google says it will automatically migrate Nest Aware (1st Gen) subscriptions to its newer Google Home Premium package. "You will receive an email closer to the date of transfer detailing your subscription information," the company adds.

Google bought Nest more than a decade ago, and while the brand was a visible part of the search giant's portfolio in the early years after the acquisition, it gradually dropped the Nest name in favor of its own. As for Google Assistant, the writing for it has been on the wall for a while now. Earlier this year, Google removed Assistant from Android phones and tablets, as well as Wear OS and other related devices.