If there's one thing to expect from the launch of a new Honor phone, it's an attempt to burnish its Hollywood bona fides. The advent of the new Magic 9 Pro Max is a chance for the Chinese giant to, as usual, tell the world about how it's once again redefined mobile cinematography. It's the first proper Honor flagship — and second only to the Robot Phone — to benefit from its partnership with Arri. If you're unfamiliar, the German giant makes the Alexa cinema camera, which has shot at least six films which went on to win an Academy Award for cinematography. If nothing else, if your Instagram reel doesn't at least garner a nomination, you know it's not the hardware's fault.

The Magic 9 Pro Max is the first Honor flagship to use the company's new industrial design first seen on its lower-end N series models. That includes a new camera plateau, albeit with a new color contrast back panel around the frame which puts me in mind of... something. Similarly, this is the first Honor flagship to get the Pro Max moniker, a suffix I don't think I've seen elsewhere in the rest of the mobile industry, but which sounds so cool that you think it might inspire copycats.

Nestled inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 system-on-chip with either 12GB or 16GB RAM and the choice of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage. Up front, it's packing a 6.8-inch, 2,868 x 1,320 LTPO OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 10,000 nits peak brightness. That's paired with an 8,000mAh battery which can support up to 100W wired or 80W wireless charging. Rounding out the useful specs are Wi-Fi 7, space for two SIM cards as well as an eSIM and a 55-megapixel front-facing camera.

Of course, these are all just supporting players for the main event, the Arriflex-inspired triple camera system 'round back. It's equipped with a 200-megapixel, f/1.57 OIS primary lens and a 200-megapixel f/2.6 OIS telephoto, as well as a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide camera. Of note is that Honor claims the primary lens has "gimbal" levels of optical stabilization to keep your shots as smooth as possible, no matter how you old it.

To make use of all those megapixels, Honor is launching its first dedicated imaging processor, the H1, and grabbed plenty of Arri's know-how. Honor says the Magic 9 Pro Max uses an end-to-end cinematic workflow, shooting high-end video in Arri LogC3 — the company's version of Log — as well as a series of Arri-created filters and color profiles you can apply to your footage. You'll have a pick of up to 87 Arri looks to apply to your footage, and you can even shoot in Cinema ratios like 2.39:1.

To further bolster its credentials in this arena, Honor is launching a series of accessories in partnership with SmallRig. Equip your phone with the SmallRig camera cage and you'll be able to attach it to either the Honor-branded Teleconverter G200 or the Teleconverter G500. They'll increase the phone's focal length by either 200mm or 500mm, enabling you to shoot distances you'd struggle to capture with AI-enhanced imaging.

Honor's Magic 9 Pro Max is debuting in Malaysia, priced at RM 5,999 (approx $1,455) for the 12GB RAM / 512GB storage option. It'll arrive in the Middle East next month, and take its first bow in the West at some point in January.