For riders looking for another layer of security, Uber is rolling out its new Recorded Rides feature. The latest feature on the ride-hailing app allows riders to opt for drivers who are using Uber's Record My Ride, an in-app function that uses the driver phone's selfie camera and microphone to record trips. Uber is starting the rollout with availability to Baltimore, Raleigh, Indianapolis and St. Louis users first.

"Knowing a trip is being recorded can give riders and drivers greater peace of mind, encourage respectful interactions, and deter inappropriate behavior," Annie Duvnjak, Uber's global head of safety, said in a press release, adding that Recorded Rides will offer "greater confidence that a recording will be available if something doesn't go as planned."

As for drivers, Uber said it's going to expand its Record My Ride feature, even testing out proactively enabling recording by default during late night trips or when picking up teen riders. Uber added that it's also looking into a function to turn on recording in emergency situations, like in cases that the app's RideCheck feature detects a possible car crash or if a trip is going "significantly off course." Uber will also test out having audio recording turned on by default during nighttime trips.

Drivers and riders still have the choice to opt out of any recordings within the app's settings. Duvnjak explained that "recordings are encrypted, stored on the user's device, and automatically deleted unless uploaded as part of a safety report or insurance claim," adding that Uber can only review recordings.

As the Recorded Rides feature starts its rollout, it's actually not the first time that Uber showed off in-app recording abilities. Earlier this year, Uber debuted a live video tool that lets parents or legal guardians monitor their teen's trip through the selfie cam on the driver's phone. Uber then expanded the feature with the Uber Kids program, that offers the same video feed for riders between 10 and 12 years old.