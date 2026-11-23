The hacker who attempted to extort Rockstar Games after grabbing early gameplay clips of GTA 6 has been released, according to a BBC report. Arion Kurtaj was actually sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty but was immediately released on license, which is a provision in the British legal system that lets a person serve their sentence in the community under strict rules instead of behind bars. It's relatively similar to parole or probation in the US.

A judge warned Kurtaj not to "let this happen again" before sending him on his way. He has been given a Serious Crime Prevention Order that lasts five years. This will restrict his online activity, thus helping to ensure the judge's warning is heeded.

The now 21-year-old was a teenager when he snuck into Rockstar's servers and stole a bunch of data as part of the hacking gang Lapsus$. Kurtaj attempted to extort the company and threatened to release clips of the unfinished game back in 2022. The company didn't relent so he began dropping gameplay clips at regular intervals.

He did all of this in a hotel room with an Amazon Fire Stick while under police protection, as rival hackers had threatened to attack him to get some stolen stashes of Bitcoin. This all sounds like an actual GTA mission, but it's real life.

It's worth noting that Kurtaj was originally not deemed fit to stand trial and was remanded to a secure hospital, due to a severe autism diagnosis. However, he was subsequently released to a traditional prison back in January.

Rockstar says the hacks cost the company around $5 million, in addition to thousands of hours of staff time. They also said that this breach was the first time it was revealed that one of the playable characters was a woman, a secret it had been guarding for marketing purposes.

In any event, that early reveal of Lucia and the money Rockstar had to spend to clear up the hacks certainly didn't impact the company's bottom line. GTA 6 made nearly $4 billion in its first few days of release. It's not only the biggest video game launch of all time, but the biggest launch of any entertainment product of any type.

However, just because the game is finally out doesn't mean it's safe from hacks. The race is on for an unofficial PC port while we wait for Rockstar to do its thing. A leaker called Cyberleek has claimed to have access to an Xbox build of the game that could be used to create a PC port, according to Kotaku.