GTA 6 hacker pleads guilty to stealing and leaking gameplay footage

A hacker who attempted to extort Rockstar Games after breaching the developer's systems and procuring early gameplay clips of Grand Theft Auto 6 has pleaded guilty to several charges, according to the BBC.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, targeted Rockstar in 2022 while on bail for other attacks, including hacking NVIDIA. While under police protection from rival hackers, Kurtaj carried out the phishing attack on Rockstar with the help of an Amazon Fire TV Stick he plugged into a hotel room TV. He procured dozens of clips showing almost an hour of unfinished GTA 6 gameplay. After failed attempts to extort the developer, Kurtaj released the footage as well as some source code.

In 2023, doctors deemed Kurtaj unfit to stand trial due to his acute autism. After a jury determined he had committed the crimes, a judge sentenced him to an indefinite hospitalization. However, Kurtaj was moved to a standard prison in January after being deemed fit to face trial.

At Woolwich Crown Court in London on Monday, Kurtaj pleaded guilty to the Rockstar hack. He also admitted to other crimes he committed as a teenager while part of the Lapsus$ hacking group, including an attack on Uber. Kurtaj will be sentenced at a later date. A second teenage Lapsus$ member was found guilty in the original 2023 trial and sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order. That hacker, Thalha Jubair, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison earlier this year for subsequent cyber crimes.

Rockstar said it cost $5 million and thousands of hours of workers' time to recover from the 2022 hack. Until Kurtaj leaked the footage, it had been a secret that one of the playable characters in GTA 6 (whom we now know to be Lucia) would be a woman, the first proper female protagonist in the series.

Rockstar enacted stricter security measures in an attempt to prevent additional leaks, including a ban on developers working from home. However, another leaker started releasing GTA 6 gameplay videos over the summer, which Rockstar described as "heartbreaking." One video that the hacker released last month included story spoilers for the game, which is out on November 19.

The GTA 6 turmoil didn't end there for Rockstar. Reports emerged last week of people being able to shine a flashlight into boxed versions of the game and read the download code that's printed on the inlay (these game boxes include a digital download code rather than a disc). Meanwhile, Rockstar workers are currently voting on whether to unionize.