Grand Theft Auto 6 has dominated everyone's attention since it came out last week and broke the record for the most day one retail sales in entertainment history. Unfortunately, not everyone's experience has been 100 percent positive, especially now that one player has been hit with a social ban on PSN after sharing a photo of naked people taken with the game's built-in camera feature.

According to X user @derrickgott007, they received a notice from PlayStation Safety saying their account was being temporarily suspended from using social features for 30 days after breaching the company's code of conduct regarding pornographic or obscene content. The issue is that the user claims the offending image was actually a photo taken using GTA 6's camera feature of a nudist resort they found inside the game before sharing it with someone else on PSN.

In this case, if you simply go by what's outlined in PlayStation's code of conduct, technically this player did break the rules as there's a specific bullet point about not sharing, soliciting, accessing, distributing or storing "material that is obscene, pornographic, or illegal." However, where things get a bit murky is that the source of the offending material came from a game being played on a PS5 that is also sold digitally by Sony itself. This feels a bit hypocritical as it seems that it's okay for a game to contain nudity or pornographic material, but as soon as you take a photo or screenshot of said content, suddenly you're in violation of PlayStation's guidelines.

Furthermore, while a social ban might not sound that bad as the user will still have access to some games, because online multiplayer falls under the umbrella of social activity, @derrickgott007 says they can't even play Call of Duty during their 30-day suspension.

Another interesting topic that incidents like this bring up is how often regular people agree to things they haven't fully read or acknowledged due to a company's terms of service (ToS) or end-user license agreement (EULA). Often, these documents are so long and onerous that people blindly skip past them and hit the checkbox just so they can use the thing they paid for. Some organizations like the ToS;DR project have made efforts to call out companies with terms of services that are unnecessarily dense or difficult to understand, but it remains an ongoing issue for almost everyone in modern society.

Sadly, even though PlayStation's guidelines seem a bit contradictory, this incident should serve as a public service announcement to anyone considering taking a photo or screenshot of potentially obscene material in GTA 6 (or other games) with their PS5, as they need to be extra careful or else they risk getting hit with a similar ban.