Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally almost here. The biggest game of the year, if not the decade, is now available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and reviews went up today. The game officially goes live at midnight local time, so depending on your time zone, you may already be deep into Rockstar's new Vice City adventure.

We'll be playing and pulling together all the biggest discoveries and reactions from gamers (and our editors), and we hope you took our advice and downloaded the 212GB file in advance — and the firmware update you'll need to play on PS5.

If you're still downloading, make sure you're set up for success with the best graphics settings, too, even if you won't see anything beyond 30 fps. PS5 Pro owners will get ray-tracing at least. And PC gamers? You'll have to wait until the game lands there in 2027.

If you've somehow avoided the reviews and coverage so far, expect another sandbox adventure with new game mechanics, the ability to swap between the two protagonists and new criminal profiles that appear to pull from Red Dead Redemption 2. Because this is GTA and you will be breaking the law.

I'm excited to see how Rockstar upgrades gunplay and weapon mechanics, as a lot has changed since GTA 5 landed 13 years ago. My colleague Devindra Hardawar will be playing, while our coworker Kris Holt has already spent hours on it. On this liveblog, we'll keep you updated on what we all see and elaborate on gameplay takeaways too.

What are you most excited to see and do in Vice City?