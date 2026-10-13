GTA 6 is reportedly coming to PC in early 2027

PC players may not have to wait too much longer to jump into Grand Theft Auto 6. According to GamesBeat's sources, Rockstar Games' upcoming blockbuster will hit PC in the first quarter of 2027, just a few months after its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19.

That's a much shorter window than Grand Theft Auto 5's initial release on consoles and its arrival on PC. The previous game in the series made its debut on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on September 17, 2013. It didn't come to PC until April 2015.

Most other developers and publishers have given GTA 6 a wide berth this fall, as it's all but guaranteed to be a massive hit that captures the attention of many players. It could well be the case that games that were supposed to arrive early next year end up being delayed to avoid competing with the PC port as well. The release slate for the first quarter of 2027 currently includes Stranger Than Heaven, Metroid Ravenous, Until Dawn 2, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, God of War Laufey and Fable.

It's not clear when Rockstar will add the inevitable online mode (about which it's been tight-lipped) to GTA 6 either. However, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has claimed that'll happen next year. For what it's worth, the hugely popular GTA 5 roleplaying mods are PC-only. Rockstar recently added a GTA 5 roleplaying option to its PC launcher, three years after it acquired the team behind roleplaying server company FiveM. Connecting the dots here, the company may be waiting until it releases the PC version of GTA 6 before it switches on multiplayer.