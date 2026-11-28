That streamer box from Apple sitting on your TV stand offers more than meets the eye. Hidden behind the Software Updates screen, Apple TV has a secret settings menu that most users have no clue about. And unlocking this hidden menu takes nothing more than four presses of the Play/Pause button on the Siri Remote.

Now, don't get all excited yet. There isn't some magical performance boost waiting to be unlocked here. In fact, the menu mostly includes options for technical and internal use, like AppleConnect, configuration settings and VPN profiles. Despite the menu being around since the early days of tvOS, you might have missed it, no matter how long your Apple TV has lasted.

While this hidden setting is sometimes called a developer menu, it isn't the same as Apple's actual Developer Settings. The latter requires pairing the Apple TV with a Mac, which is a lot more complex than the hidden menu we're looking at today.