How long is a new Apple TV actually supposed to last?
Older Apple TVs have received up to a decade of updates, but Apple doesn't promise that.
At $299, the new Apple TV 4K is a lot to pay for a little black box that sits under your TV waiting for you to pick a show to watch. The fourth-generation model will be available November 13 with an A19 chip, an improved Siri Remote and hands-free Siri controls. For that price, how many years can you expect it to last before the next upgrade beckons?
Apple doesn't guarantee how many updates will be available for tvOS or how long its streaming boxes will be supported. But its history is a pretty good indication. Older Apple TVs have received major software updates for eight to 10 years, with security patches continuing beyond that. The hardware may continue to function long after it exits official support, with software and app compatibility concerns the most likely reasons for replacing one.
How long does Apple support an Apple TV for?
While the Apple TV HD was introduced in 2015, and the first Apple TV 4K in 2017, both were updated to tvOS 26 in 2025. Plus, security patches were provided in tvOS 26.6 in July 2026. That's about 10 years of major software updates for the HD and eight for the original 4K, plus some security support.
The impressive streak came to an end in September 2026 with tvOS 27. Apple's new tvOS compatibility list begins with the second-generation Apple TV 4K from 2021, which means the 2015 and 2017 models can't get the latest operating system. Apple has not yet confirmed whether those older boxes will get additional security patches. It's not a guarantee that the new Apple TV 4K will get 10 years of support. Apple hasn't provided an estimate of how many years of tvOS updates to expect, so the best indication is its track record.
In contrast, Amazon promises at least four years of security updates for Fire TV devices bought new directly from the company, or through the model's published support date (if later). That's not the same as a major OS upgrade, but at least Fire TV customers have a minimum support deadline in writing.
When should you actually replace your Apple TV?
Not being able to update to the latest version of tvOS doesn't make your Apple TV an expensive brick. Netflix still supports the Apple TV HD and first-generation Apple TV 4K, even though neither is eligible for tvOS 27. That could change as developers raise their minimum software requirements, potentially leaving older devices unable to install or update certain apps.
A better way to think about your Apple TV is to consider its performance, not its age. When menus start to become painfully slow, apps begin to crash or a service that you care about stops working, an upgrade makes more sense. Security is also a factor, especially if your Apple TV is used as a smart home hub and no longer gets patched.
Upgrading is a tougher pill to swallow with the newest release costing $299. Apple's Siri AI beta will also be available on the second-generation Apple TV 4K and newer (if the Home admin has an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad), so you don't have to buy the latest box just for Siri AI. The 2026 Apple TV 4K does have some significant improvements over the 2022 version, such as a faster A19 processor and built-in microphones for hands-free control. But it's a significant amount to pay if you're already happy with your current Apple TV.
Then there's the Siri Remote, which frequently finds itself in the sofa. If yours is lost or breaks down, you can use your iPhone as a TV remote instead of replacing the whole setup. Apple's latest Siri Remote is compatible with all Apple TV 4K models and even the 2015 Apple TV HD, and a replacement costs $59.