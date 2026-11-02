How long is a new Apple TV actually supposed to last?

Not being able to update to the latest version of tvOS doesn't make your Apple TV an expensive brick. Netflix still supports the Apple TV HD and first-generation Apple TV 4K, even though neither is eligible for tvOS 27. That could change as developers raise their minimum software requirements, potentially leaving older devices unable to install or update certain apps.

A better way to think about your Apple TV is to consider its performance, not its age. When menus start to become painfully slow, apps begin to crash or a service that you care about stops working, an upgrade makes more sense. Security is also a factor, especially if your Apple TV is used as a smart home hub and no longer gets patched.

Upgrading is a tougher pill to swallow with the newest release costing $299. Apple's Siri AI beta will also be available on the second-generation Apple TV 4K and newer (if the Home admin has an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad), so you don't have to buy the latest box just for Siri AI. The 2026 Apple TV 4K does have some significant improvements over the 2022 version, such as a faster A19 processor and built-in microphones for hands-free control. But it's a significant amount to pay if you're already happy with your current Apple TV.

Then there's the Siri Remote, which frequently finds itself in the sofa. If yours is lost or breaks down, you can use your iPhone as a TV remote instead of replacing the whole setup. Apple's latest Siri Remote is compatible with all Apple TV 4K models and even the 2015 Apple TV HD, and a replacement costs $59.