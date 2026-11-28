In the grand scheme of things, Apple Passwords and Google Password Manager are very similar, at least in terms of aesthetics and workflow. Both feature a long, single, scrollable column of usernames associated with their respective sites or apps. Clicking or tapping one opens its username and password. The obvious difference is that Google Password Manager is a webpage or built into Chrome (passwords.google.com), while using the Apple Passwords app means opening a standalone app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

On an iOS device, Google Password Manager is built into Chrome, and your logins are stored in your Google account. The latter is convenient because it lets you access your passwords regardless of the browser. Just go to Google, tap your profile in the top right corner > Manage Your Google Account > Security & sign-in > Password Manager. It works exactly the same on macOS, regardless of browser. If you want the full Google Password capability on an iOS device, go to Settings > General > AutoFill & Passwords > toggle on Chrome.

There's a bit of a trade-off between the two as well. For instance, when using Apple Passwords on iOS or macOS, the feature is immediate and ready to roll the moment you set up your device. As long as you're using Chrome, Google Password Manager works across the board, but takes an extra minute or two to set up. Apple does offer a Windows option through iCloud for Windows and a browser extension, but there is no Apple Passwords app for Android.