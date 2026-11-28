One of the coolest advancements in this space from the past decade or so is the portable lithium-ion jump starter, which can spare you the trouble of flagging down a stranger with jumper cables. A little investment now can make things a lot easier when your battery conks out.

Most have reverse polarity protection, so you don't need to worry about a blown fuse (or worse) if you accidentally hook it up backward. Just make sure it's rated for your engine size and that its supported temperature range fits your climate.

The bigger catch is remembering to charge it. Lithium batteries hold less charge in the cold, so winter months are an especially good time to remind yourself to plug it in frequently.