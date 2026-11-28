Apple is the most permissive. Its support page says you can gently wipe the display with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, a 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe or a Clorox Disinfecting Wipe. You can also use a cloth moistened with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution for hard-to-remove smudges. But for regular cleaning, it recommends dampening a soft, lint-free cloth with water only.

Microsoft is stricter about wipes. Its Surface page says to clean the screen with a screen-cleaning wipe or a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, and that you can dampen the cloth with water or an IPA solution of 70 percent or less if needed. It also says never to use disinfectant wipes, glass cleaner or other chemical cleaners on a Surface touchscreen.

Dell, HP and Lenovo are picky about which alcohol. Dell's guidance calls for a microfiber cloth moistened with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol and 30 percent water. Lenovo says a stubborn smudge on the display can be treated with a lint-free cloth moistened with water or a 50-50 mix of isopropyl alcohol and distilled or deionized water. HP tells you to wipe the screen with a soft, dry cloth, and its guidelines recommend a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol and 30 percent water solution for disinfecting. All three recommend avoiding ethyl alcohol, and HP says it, ammonia and a few other chemicals could permanently damage LCD screens.