The risks of using alcohol wipes on your laptop screen
Your screen may look like it can handle a quick disinfecting swipe, but the manufacturers disagree.
What should you do when your laptop's screen gets covered in fingerprints? Most guides say to gently wipe it with a clean, dry microfiber cloth and go easy on liquids, since they can drip inside the display and damage it.
But what about alcohol wipes? Alcohol evaporates quickly, so it's less likely to seep in. Still, it's a harsh chemical, as anyone who's used it on a cut knows. We checked guidance from Apple, Microsoft, Dell, HP and Lenovo, along with our own cleaning guides, to see what's safe. So what do the manufacturers say about alcohol wipes? That depends on who you ask.
Can you use alcohol wipes on a laptop screen?
Apple is the most permissive. Its support page says you can gently wipe the display with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, a 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe or a Clorox Disinfecting Wipe. You can also use a cloth moistened with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution for hard-to-remove smudges. But for regular cleaning, it recommends dampening a soft, lint-free cloth with water only.
Microsoft is stricter about wipes. Its Surface page says to clean the screen with a screen-cleaning wipe or a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, and that you can dampen the cloth with water or an IPA solution of 70 percent or less if needed. It also says never to use disinfectant wipes, glass cleaner or other chemical cleaners on a Surface touchscreen.
Dell, HP and Lenovo are picky about which alcohol. Dell's guidance calls for a microfiber cloth moistened with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol and 30 percent water. Lenovo says a stubborn smudge on the display can be treated with a lint-free cloth moistened with water or a 50-50 mix of isopropyl alcohol and distilled or deionized water. HP tells you to wipe the screen with a soft, dry cloth, and its guidelines recommend a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol and 30 percent water solution for disinfecting. All three recommend avoiding ethyl alcohol, and HP says it, ammonia and a few other chemicals could permanently damage LCD screens.
Why alcohol can damage a laptop screen
Many screens have coatings, and the wrong cleaner can leave lasting marks on them. Our guide to cleaning all the screens in your home advises against using isopropyl alcohol or Windex on any display because they can damage an anti-reflective or glossy coating. Repeated use can even leave the screen clouded and uneven. Our guide to cleaning secondhand tech is less strict about alcohol, saying to save isopropyl alcohol for stubborn grime and use it sparingly. We also warn that chlorine, peroxides, solvents and ammonia can damage a screen's protective coating.
Wipes add their own risk. Lenovo says a disinfecting wipe made for office or home use is safe on its computers, but some made for medical use can cause discoloration, harm surfaces or even affect how the device works. Apple also says liquid damage isn't covered under its warranty or AppleCare Protection Plans.
How to clean a laptop screen safely
Shut the laptop down and unplug it, then wipe the screen gently with a dry microfiber cloth. If marks remain, dampen the cloth with a little water. Apple says water only for routine cleaning of MacBook screens, and our guide to cleaning your Mac recommends distilled water since it's far less likely to leave residue behind. All five makers say not to spray liquid directly onto the device, so put it on the cloth. Apple has separate cleaning instructions for Macs with nano-texture displays.
If your laptop's maker says alcohol is safe, use a cloth moistened with an isopropyl alcohol solution of 70 percent or less for stubborn smudges. Dell and HP both say the cloth should be damp but not dripping wet. If your laptop's maker allows wipes, check the label since some are made with ethyl alcohol, which Dell, HP and Lenovo recommend avoiding. Wipe gently and let the screen dry completely before closing the lid.
Leave out window cleaners, ammonia, bleach, hydrogen peroxide, acetone and paper towels. Between them, Apple and Microsoft name each one as something to avoid.