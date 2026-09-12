How to properly clean and sanitize your secondhand tech finds

After bringing an item home, make sure it's unplugged and turned off. Use a soft microfiber cloth to wipe it down. This removes dirt and fingerprints, which is especially important for cleaning screens. Don't use any other type of cloth that could scratch screens or delicate surfaces.

While you can use a little mild detergent and warm water, avoid liquid cleaners that contain chlorine, peroxides, solvents or ammonia. These can damage internal components or protective applications like the coating on a screen. You can find special tech cleaning solutions from brands like Whoosh! for screens and Tech2Clean, which are safe to use on any surface. I have used both and they work great. There are also specialized monitor wipes for screens like those on TVs, cameras or phones.

For something that has small crevices, like a laptop or keyboard, first turn it over and give it a light shake to release any loose debris. Then, use compressed air to remove trapped dust from within areas like ports and vents. For tech like turntables that has intricate needles, you can buy special cleaning kits and brushes, or use a small brush with soft bristles.