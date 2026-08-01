How To Safely Recycle Your Old USB Cables

It seems like every portable gadget comes with a USB cable. Nowadays, they come with USB-C cables, which means you have less and less need for a traditional USB-A cable. Chances are, somewhere in your house is one of those overstuffed drawers filled with extra cables, batteries and other accessories you don't use but somehow swear one day you might need. At some point, as with wardrobe items that have been collecting dust in the back of your closet, you'll decide it's time to get rid of those old USB cables. That's especially important if you notice frays, tears and breaks, or if the cables overheat when plugged in, suggesting they're no longer safe to use.

It's important to recycle your old cables instead of throwing them in the garbage for the same reason it's crucial to recycle all electronics: If thrown out, they can be buried in a landfill or burned, and many have plastics or rubber that can release harmful substances, causing pollution. Plus, wires have copper and aluminum, which can be recycled and returned to production and used for everything from medical equipment to jewelry. That reduces the need to mine new copper, which uses lots of energy and water. Plus, if the cables still work and are safe to use but you simply don't need them, someone else might. It's a good idea to support the circular economy.

So, before you toss an old USB cable in the garbage, consider the environment and recycle it instead. It's pretty easy to do no matter where you're located across the U.S.