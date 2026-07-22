Why USB-B never became as popular as USB-A or USB-C

If you're wondering how and why we jumped straight from USB-A to USB-C, well, we didn't — most people simply aren't familiar with the USB-B connector and the role it has played for decades. The history of USB may surprise you. Both Type-A and Type-B connectors were introduced at the same time in 1996, with the goal of replacing the mess that proprietary connectors and ports had created. USB-A is, of course, the more popular connector type that is still in widespread use today. It's mostly found on computers, older laptops and chargers. In other words, your host devices.

USB-B, on the other hand, was designed specifically to be used to connect peripherals like printers and external hard drives to a host device. By using two distinct connector types, the USB standard at the time made sure that people wouldn't accidentally connect two host or two peripheral devices together. This also helped ensure that these cables could only be connected in the intended direction. Although data could travel in both ways, power typically only flows from the host device to the peripheral.

USB-B features a squarish connector type and is broader than USB-A. While larger devices like printers and scanners could accommodate bigger ports, USB-B was simply too bulky for portable electronics. This is why mini USB and micro-USB came after, offering smaller connector types that were better suited for compact gadgets like smartphones or MP3 players. We've now migrated mostly to USB-C, which is a compact and reversible connector, but USB-B hasn't faded into obscurity just yet.