The iPhone's camera has several tools that can help you move through the world a little more easily. If you're traveling abroad or come across something in a language you don't speak, you can use the camera to translate. Make sure Live Text is enabled in your settings. Then, all you have to do is point the camera at the text. A yellow frame should appear, and you can tap the Live Text button on the lower right. Then tap Translate. If you want, you can also use a specific app, like Apple Translate or Google Translate. Live Text also works to convert currencies and units of measurement.

Live Text can also make it easier to visit websites or make phone calls. You can point your camera at a phone number or website, tap the Live Text icon, and you'll have the option to visit the website or call the number. It's faster than typing, and you won't have to worry about typos. And of course, you can use your camera to scan QR codes. When you point your camera at a QR code, you'll have the option of tapping the associated link.

Your camera can also function as a magnifying glass if there's something far away you need to see. Or maybe you left your glasses at home. Your camera already has a few presets for its digital zoom, but you can pinch to zoom in further, or hold down one of the presets and drag to the left.