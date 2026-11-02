How to use your phone's camera to translate anything

For over a decade now, the Google Translate app has offered a dedicated camera mode. Simply install the app from the Google Play Store on Android or the App Store on iOS, open it, and tap the Camera icon located at the bottom of your screen. This will open up a viewfinder, allowing you to point your phone's camera at anything in the real world.

You can select any two of Google Translate's hundreds of languages for the translation. The default "Detect language" option in the source field is handy if you've come across a language you cannot identify. The app translates text in real time, so you don't even need to capture an image. You may also want to download frequently-used languages within Google Translate. This allows you to translate text offline — handy if you're preparing for an upcoming trip.

You can also use Google Lens on Android, which many phones include out of the box these days. This eliminates the need for a dedicated translation app. On Google Pixel phones, Lens is available as a shortcut within the search bar on the home screen. Otherwise, you can find it as an icon in the app drawer. Recent iOS versions also have a translation feature baked into the camera app through the Live Text feature. To access it, open the Camera app on your iPhone and point the device at any text you come across. You should see a yellow frame appear around the text and a grid icon towards the bottom of the viewfinder. Tap this icon and select Translate.