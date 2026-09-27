How to use the Live Text feature on your iPhone

Apple introduced Visual Intelligence with iOS 18.1 as part of Apple Intelligence back in September 2024. Apple's take on Google Lens works a bit differently than Live Text, going beyond text to analyze much more. It requires an iPhone compatible with Apple Intelligence (iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or newer).

There are a few ways to activate it. First, make sure you have Siri turned on (Settings > Siri). Long-press the Camera Control button (if present), customize the Action button to call up Visual Intelligence (Settings > Action Button > Visual Intelligence) or select Siri from the Camera app if you have Siri AI enabled. You can also access it from the Lock Screen or Control Center if you add the icon there (pull down from the top-right, press and hold any blank space to open the edit menu, select Add a Control and choose Visual Intelligence).

Once activated, hold the phone up to something, like a plant or a landmark. From there, you're able to get more context from Siri, run a Google Image Search or use ChatGPT to look up more information. You can point the phone to a business sign to get information like hours of operation, menu, reviews or even a reservation window.

Additionally, Visual Intelligence will interact with text just like Live Text. Once activated, you can translate, read aloud or summarize as well as tap a phone number, email address, or website to open it in a relevant window. Live Text happens organically when the phone detects text in the frame of the Camera app, while Visual Intelligence expands on this to provide even more information in a specific camera mode.