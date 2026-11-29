In years gone by, this would be a slam-dunk easy answer. Sadly, "years gone by" isn't the world we currently live in. Historically, building a PC yourself has been cheaper (while also giving you more control) than buying a pre-assembled rig with similar specs. Though constructing your own PC might feel like a Herculean task at first, once you school yourself and watch a few YouTube tutorials, it's akin to assembling techy Lego blocks. No matter your enthusiasm for PC building, though, RAMageddon has changed the game.

The global memory and storage crisis, which has sent the price of RAM and SSDs through the roof due to the demands of AI data centers, has significantly impacted PC gamers. It's no wonder a lot of you panic-bought PCs to avoid RAMageddon. Jump over to Amazon right now, and you'll be hard-pressed to find 16GB of DDR5 RAM for much less than $250. A couple of years ago, those prices would have seemed unhinged, but here we are.

The current reality of the pros and cons of buying vs. building a PC is on a knife-edge. If you've been building your own rigs for years, you're going to keep charting that course, mainly because you want total control over the components in your PC. But for those who don't have any experience assembling a gaming rig, buying a pre-built PC has rarely been of better value than it is today.