In 2025, Apple finally rolled out CarPlay Ultra, its long-promised upgrade that gives CarPlay a wider presence in compatible cars. Whereas the standard version is mostly about navigation and music, Ultra can monitor and adjust core car systems and customize the instrument cluster behind your steering wheel — assuming it uses an LCD or OLED display.

Compatibility has been a major hurdle, as it turns out. Although a number of automakers have promised support, Aston Martin is the only one with vehicles on the road as of this writing. It's a shame, considering the potential of tracking and optimizing your car's performance through your iPhone.

In the meantime, there are a few ways to keep tabs on performance with CarPlay. You may need additional hardware in some cases, but it won't cost anywhere near the price of an Aston Martin.