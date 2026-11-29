Microsoft's recent outage has a lot of people wondering about leaving. Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot were disrupted for almost a full day, and Microsoft later traced the problem to a bug that had gone unnoticed in its systems since July. Google Workspace is the obvious place to look next, and Google even publishes guides for people switching over.

But Google's apps don't work exactly like Microsoft's. They mostly live in a browser, they sort email differently and a few tools you may use every day work another way or have no direct equivalent. We went through Google's own switching guides and help pages to see what changes. Before you move your whole team, it helps to know where the friction is. Here are six downsides worth weighing.