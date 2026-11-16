Why Microsoft is ditching a few of its 365 companion apps in 2026

The People companion app was for finding people at your company or in your contacts quickly. It let you start Microsoft Teams calls, see shared files, see someone's spot in the company's org chart, view online or offline status, share the person's contact information, see profiles and skills, check whether someone is in a meeting or send someone an email in just a few clicks. You could also "favorite" people, like your boss or immediate team members, so they're pinned to the top. And of course, Microsoft added a Copilot connection too so you could ask the AI about what projects a specific person at your company is working on.

The Files companion app let you quickly access and create shared links to Microsoft Office files with coworkers. It also let you search for files using keywords and sort by file type, which feels a bit redundant considering the main Windows Search bar has always let users do this.

And lastly, the Calendar companion app was another way to see your Microsoft 365 calendar and join meetings. It let you see and edit calendar events, copy meeting links or search your calendar for a specific event.

Was all of this intended to be Microsoft's answer to Slack beyond Teams? It's unclear. These 365 companion apps offer some similar features, but Slack offers more device and platform compatibility than three separate pop-up apps that only work on select Windows devices.