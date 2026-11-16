Why Microsoft is ditching a few of its 365 companion apps in 2026
These apps are being shut down after just 14 months.
Microsoft is sunsetting three Office taskbar apps just 14 months after their initial release. The People, Files and Calendar Companion apps, which Microsoft designed to increase user productivity and focus, will no longer work as of December 16.
These three taskbar tools were primarily for those using Windows 11 on employer-managed devices. These companion apps weren't added to all versions of Windows, so if you have Windows 11 Home, for example, you likely never had these apps in the first place. Microsoft automatically added the companion apps for those with commercial Microsoft 365 and Office 365 licenses. So if you see these apps on your computer, it's time to remove them and use existing alternatives instead.
Why People, Files and Calendar are going away
In its support post announcing the companion app retirement, Microsoft didn't share why it made this decision. But it's possible the taskbar apps simply didn't get enough active users for Microsoft to continue to maintain them. After all, these apps are redundant to existing Windows tools, so some users may have not found them necessary. Others might have seen the apps as another example of Windows bloatware and removed them from company devices.
What the companion apps did
The People companion app was for finding people at your company or in your contacts quickly. It let you start Microsoft Teams calls, see shared files, see someone's spot in the company's org chart, view online or offline status, share the person's contact information, see profiles and skills, check whether someone is in a meeting or send someone an email in just a few clicks. You could also "favorite" people, like your boss or immediate team members, so they're pinned to the top. And of course, Microsoft added a Copilot connection too so you could ask the AI about what projects a specific person at your company is working on.
The Files companion app let you quickly access and create shared links to Microsoft Office files with coworkers. It also let you search for files using keywords and sort by file type, which feels a bit redundant considering the main Windows Search bar has always let users do this.
And lastly, the Calendar companion app was another way to see your Microsoft 365 calendar and join meetings. It let you see and edit calendar events, copy meeting links or search your calendar for a specific event.
Was all of this intended to be Microsoft's answer to Slack beyond Teams? It's unclear. These 365 companion apps offer some similar features, but Slack offers more device and platform compatibility than three separate pop-up apps that only work on select Windows devices.
What you can use instead
If you're looking to stay within the Microsoft ecosystem, the Outlook app for Windows has tabs for Calendar, Contacts and email to replace the Calendar companion app. Teams offers some of these features from People and Calendar as well including instant messaging, calendar viewing and video calls. And instead of using the Files tool, just use the Windows Start Menu search bar or Microsoft OneDrive, which is available as a desktop app or in the web browser.
Of course, there are also other options for replacing these tools beyond Microsoft's walled garden. Slack and Google's Workspace suite are among the most popular for businesses looking to enable remote work productivity across devices, instant messaging, file-sharing, video and audio calls and more.
How to remove the 365 companion apps
If your Windows computer is being managed by your employer, your IT admin will likely remove the retired apps from your device on your behalf. Otherwise, go to Windows Settings > Apps > Installed Apps, then search "Microsoft 365 companions," click on the three dots and then select "Uninstall" to remove them.
Because these companion apps rely on data from SharePoint Online and Exchange Online, part of the 365 cloud, you don't have to worry about losing anything when they're uninstalled. Microsoft's support page confirms that this data is kept in your Microsoft 365 services files, not within the companion app files.
Removing apps you don't use, including retired ones, is a best practice for optimizing device security, storage and performance. If you want to take things one step further, there are other things you can do to improve your Windows 11 experience, too.