The safest and easiest way to debloat Windows 11

It's no secret that Windows has seen better days. Since Windows 11 arrived in October 2021, the operating system has garnered a reputation for bloat, with Microsoft publicly admitting in February 2026 that Windows 11 needs some improvements. Its attempts have been a mixed bag — some changes have improved performance, added options to the system UI and rolled back obnoxious adware, but plenty of issues remain unaddressed.

While some people can abscond to Linux, many require Windows for work or to run a particular app. For those people, the optimal solution is to spend some time debloating Windows 11, which means clearing out the unwanted software and settings Microsoft and its corporate partners bundle into Windows 11.

In its default state, Windows 11 is loaded with user tracking and data collection pipelines, adware and pre-installed third-party apps whose developers have a deal with either Microsoft or the hardware vendor to be there uninvited. While only the junk apps are properly bloatware, all these nuisances are colloquially lumped under the umbrella of "bloat," since they're unnecessary.

So how do you get rid of Windows 11 bloat and do so without accidentally breaking your computer? No debloating process is entirely without risk, but the safest and easiest method is a combination of manual uninstallation and settings modification, combined with the surgical application of a custom debloating tool.