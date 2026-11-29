For purchases made directly from Apple, returns are normally allowed within 14 days of receiving your phone. Your Duo may be inspected to see if it's still in good condition, but the only other major requirement is that you include all the cables, manuals and adapters that came with it. Keep the box around until you're sure about your decision.

We say "normally" allowed because purchases from Apple's online store may qualify for an extended holiday return period. In the US, Duos received between November 6 and December 25 can be returned through January 8. Phones financed through T-Mobile or Verizon aren't eligible for the extension, but they do qualify for Apple's standard return window. If you live outside the US, be sure to check with Apple and your carrier about similar policies.

If you want to return an online order, you'll have to start the process from Apple's Order Listings webpage: click Start a Return in your Duo's listing, print a supplied courier label and schedule a pickup or drop-off.

The biggest question is when you'll get your money back. Apple says credit and debit card purchases should be refunded within five business days of the company receiving your phone. If you used a gift card or your Apple Account balance to help pay, you'll get that portion back the same way. You might get a gift card instead if the amount going toward your Apple Account would exceed its limit.

Another point to remember: if you signed up with a new carrier when buying your Duo, returning the phone may not automatically cancel your subscription. It's safer to assume it won't, so plan to talk to your carrier if your sign-up was tied to buying a Duo.