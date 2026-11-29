Want to return your iPhone Duo? Here's what you should know
Buyer's remorse on a $1,999 phone comes with a deadline.
The iPhone Duo might be Apple's biggest gamble in years. The iPhone is Apple's biggest moneymaker, so the company tends not to mess with success. The iPhone's last major redesign was arguably the iPhone X, which ditched the home button and added Face ID in 2017.
It might be a gamble for you too. The iPhone Duo operates differently from something like the iPhone 18 Pro, relocating the dock to the side and presenting a smaller home screen until you unfold it. Overshadowing everything is the price tag. At $1,999, the Duo costs more than many laptops, and yet it can't even run iPad apps.
If you're considering buying a Duo or having second thoughts about the one you just got, you'll want to brush up on return policies, especially Apple's. There's a narrow window if you want your money back, no questions asked.
Apple's iPhone Duo return policy
For purchases made directly from Apple, returns are normally allowed within 14 days of receiving your phone. Your Duo may be inspected to see if it's still in good condition, but the only other major requirement is that you include all the cables, manuals and adapters that came with it. Keep the box around until you're sure about your decision.
We say "normally" allowed because purchases from Apple's online store may qualify for an extended holiday return period. In the US, Duos received between November 6 and December 25 can be returned through January 8. Phones financed through T-Mobile or Verizon aren't eligible for the extension, but they do qualify for Apple's standard return window. If you live outside the US, be sure to check with Apple and your carrier about similar policies.
If you want to return an online order, you'll have to start the process from Apple's Order Listings webpage: click Start a Return in your Duo's listing, print a supplied courier label and schedule a pickup or drop-off.
The biggest question is when you'll get your money back. Apple says credit and debit card purchases should be refunded within five business days of the company receiving your phone. If you used a gift card or your Apple Account balance to help pay, you'll get that portion back the same way. You might get a gift card instead if the amount going toward your Apple Account would exceed its limit.
Another point to remember: if you signed up with a new carrier when buying your Duo, returning the phone may not automatically cancel your subscription. It's safer to assume it won't, so plan to talk to your carrier if your sign-up was tied to buying a Duo.
What about returns with third-party retailers?
Third-party stores aren't beholden to Apple's policies, as Apple is quick to point out. That's potentially a good thing if a store extends your return window. You can't necessarily count on that, however, and some policies can be more restrictive.
Best Buy is a case in point. While its return window for "activatable devices" mirrors Apple's, you can't qualify for the chain's extended holiday returns if you bought your Duo under a carrier contract, no matter the carrier. In any event, there's a $45 restocking fee, so you'll be down a little cash in the end even if your return qualifies.
Past these return deadlines, the only way to get any money back is to sell your phone or trade it in toward another device. That's better than nothing. In fact, considering how much some Duos are selling for on eBay, you might be able to fully fund an iPhone 18 Pro if the sale goes through. Do your homework on the terms and reputation of a buyer or trade-in program before handing anything over.